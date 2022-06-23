38,220 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,757,000. Snowflake comprises about 5.0% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Snowflake by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Snowflake by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.71.

Snowflake stock traded up $13.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.72. The stock had a trading volume of 213,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,932,806. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.57. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.94 and a beta of 1.86.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.