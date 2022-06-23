41,280 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 41,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 1.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,109,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.31.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

