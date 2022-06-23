5,278 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $203,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,222,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $41.75. 488,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,597,319. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average is $51.04. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

