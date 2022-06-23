728,293 Shares in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Bought by Elemental Capital Partners LLC

Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 728,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. indie Semiconductor comprises approximately 4.9% of Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Elemental Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.56% of indie Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 280,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,081 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $6,545,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 803.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 438,611 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

INDI traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 26,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,740. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 140.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 171.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,703,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,478,240.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,660 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $55,683.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,718.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,222 shares of company stock valued at $482,781. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.