A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.14

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and traded as low as $31.10. A-Mark Precious Metals shares last traded at $32.14, with a volume of 146,071 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $735.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.45.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.26. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $795,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,674. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 12,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $422,177.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,027,643.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,410 shares of company stock worth $6,637,352. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 34,936 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 7,997.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 214.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 54,647 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

