AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.60

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 78841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

Several research firms recently commented on SKFRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 205 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Danske upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 210 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 160 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 240 to SEK 230 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AB SKF (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

