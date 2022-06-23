AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Plans $1.41 Quarterly Dividend

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.41 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

AbbVie has raised its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. AbbVie has a payout ratio of 47.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AbbVie to earn $11.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,792,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,625,910. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.17 and its 200-day moving average is $146.18. The company has a market capitalization of $264.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,322,000 after acquiring an additional 804,700 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9,479.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 664,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 657,337 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,532,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,383,000 after acquiring an additional 530,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 609,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,810,000 after acquiring an additional 231,465 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

