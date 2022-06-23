Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Boosted by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,583,000 after buying an additional 772,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,616,000 after buying an additional 290,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $2,346,198,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,403,000 after buying an additional 302,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.85.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $280.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.28. The company has a market cap of $177.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

