ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACEVU) Major Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Sells 55,941 Shares

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACEVU – Get Rating) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 55,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $567,241.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 885,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,745.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
OTCMKTS ACEVU remained flat at $$10.12 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $11.26.
ACE Convergence Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
