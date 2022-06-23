ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACEVU) Major Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Sells 55,941 Shares

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACEVU – Get Rating) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 55,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $567,241.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 885,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,745.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OTCMKTS ACEVU remained flat at $$10.12 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $11.26.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Company Profile

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the IT infrastructure software and semiconductor sectors.

