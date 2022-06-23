Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Down to $4.60

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.60, but opened at $4.43. Aegon shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 55,069 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.26) to €5.30 ($5.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Aegon from €5.60 ($5.89) to €5.80 ($6.11) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.26) to €4.70 ($4.95) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.58) to €5.40 ($5.68) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.24.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 91,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Aegon by 2.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 118,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.
Aegon Company Profile (NYSE:AEG)
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.
