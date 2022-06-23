Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Down to $4.60

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.60, but opened at $4.43. Aegon shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 55,069 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.26) to €5.30 ($5.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Aegon from €5.60 ($5.89) to €5.80 ($6.11) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.26) to €4.70 ($4.95) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.58) to €5.40 ($5.68) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19.

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Aegon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 91,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Aegon by 2.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 118,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

