AFEN Blockchain Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (AFEN)

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, AFEN Blockchain has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AFEN Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. AFEN Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $113,073.43 and approximately $72,413.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00111663 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.31 or 0.00396497 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00075809 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00013720 BTC.

AFEN Blockchain Coin Profile

AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain

AFEN Blockchain Coin Trading

