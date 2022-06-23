agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Up 9%

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.78. 58,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,324,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGL. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Get agilon health alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

In related news, Director Michael L. Smith sold 145,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $2,848,919.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,580.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $88,872.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,748.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 261,424 shares of company stock valued at $5,203,044 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in agilon health in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in agilon health in the first quarter worth approximately $953,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in agilon health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,322,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,773,000 after acquiring an additional 456,437 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in agilon health by 18.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,506 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in agilon health by 59.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.