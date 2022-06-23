Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.42) to €4.40 ($4.63) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €3.10 ($3.26) to €1.10 ($1.16) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €2.10 ($2.21) to €1.90 ($2.00) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.84) to €4.00 ($4.21) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €2.02 ($2.13) to €1.70 ($1.79) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air France-KLM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.93.

AFLYY opened at $3.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.5641 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 49.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

