Alexander Harrison Sells 30,000 Shares of Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Stock

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Rating) insider Alexander Harrison sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £20,400 ($24,987.75).
Shares of LON:FKE opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.89) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Fiske plc has a 12-month low of GBX 65 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 93 ($1.14). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 72.36. The firm has a market cap of £8.58 million and a PE ratio of 13.18.
Fiske Company Profile (Get Rating)
