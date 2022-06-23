Alien Worlds One Day Volume Reaches $18.69 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $66.23 million and approximately $18.69 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded up 13% against the dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00111646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00075485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00013785 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using U.S. dollars.

