All Sports (SOC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.92 Million

All Sports (SOC) traded down 49.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last week, All Sports has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

