Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.92. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.51.
Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
