Aluminum Co. of China Limited (ACH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Aluminum Co. of China has a payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aluminum Co. of China to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

ACH opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54.

Aluminum Co. of China ( NYSE:ACH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aluminum Co. of China had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Aluminum Co. of China will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 719.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 231.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,251 shares in the last quarter.

ACH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.