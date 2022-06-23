AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $169.99. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $165.50, with a volume of 1,373 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $93.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.80.

AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

