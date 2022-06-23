American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in American Express were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after buying an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after buying an additional 121,632 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after buying an additional 115,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after buying an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $993,440,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AXP traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,929. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.95. American Express has a 52 week low of $136.49 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.