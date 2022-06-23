American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of –$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$26.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.55 million.

Shares of AMSC stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 27,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.37. American Superconductor has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $19.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMSC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, June 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on American Superconductor to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $50,583.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,891.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 32,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $194,870.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,973.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,110 shares of company stock valued at $436,477 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at $102,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 152.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

