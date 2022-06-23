Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Amgen by 300.9% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Amgen by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 110,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,794,000 after purchasing an additional 52,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

Shares of AMGN opened at $240.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

