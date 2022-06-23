Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Boosted by CNB Bank

CNB Bank increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 46,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Amgen by 300.9% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $240.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.69. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

