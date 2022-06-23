AMO Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $113,110.00 (AMO)

AMO Coin (AMO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, AMO Coin has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $21.25 million and approximately $113,110.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin is a coin. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

