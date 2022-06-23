Ampleforth (AMPL) Trading Up 9% This Week

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00004040 BTC on popular exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $34.62 million and $688,691.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ampleforth Coin Profile

AMPL is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 40,899,235 coins and its circulating supply is 40,735,899 coins. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

