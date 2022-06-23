Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock Price Up 15.3%

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) were up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.23. Approximately 21,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,545,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and Canada. The company's product candidature includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and tauroursodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases.

