Analysts Set Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) PT at $13.67

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VINC. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $19.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other Vincerx Pharma news, Director Laura I. Bushnell acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,202 shares in the company, valued at $36,675.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VINC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 401,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 67,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,138,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 270,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 52,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINC opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. Vincerx Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $18.43.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

