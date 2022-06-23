Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 23rd (AAL, ADI, ASLN, AXU, BATS, BBY, BGO, BKG, BME, CMI)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 23rd:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 3,400 ($41.65) target price on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $210.00 price target on the stock.

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. Roth Capital currently has a C$1.00 price target on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($49.00) target price on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Bango (LON:BGO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.67) target price on the stock.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 5,535 ($67.80) target price on the stock.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 4,665 ($57.14) target price on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 475 ($5.82) price target on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.69) target price on the stock.

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.75 target price on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.67) target price on the stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 240 ($2.94) price target on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 147 ($1.80) target price on the stock.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.67) price target on the stock.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Volex (LON:VLX) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$4.50 target price on the stock.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the stock.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

