Analysts’ Upgrades for June 23rd (BEKE, ERFSF, FNKO, GTN, HOPE, IAC, LLNW, LUV, MTG, RCMT)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, June 23rd:

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.80 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.70.

Get KE Holdings Inc alerts:

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $57.00.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rentokil Initial (OTC:RKLIF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating. The firm currently has $550.00 price target on the stock.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 550 ($6.74) price target on the stock.

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. to a hold rating.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $165.00 target price on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for KE Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.