ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 12.52 and last traded at 12.54. 400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 344 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.41.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of ANGLE from GBX 195 ($2.39) to GBX 231 ($2.83) in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 15.93.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

