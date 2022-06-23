ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Shares Up 2.6%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) shares rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.84. Approximately 1,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

About ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

