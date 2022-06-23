Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $173.40

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 173.40 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 175.78 ($2.15), with a volume of 265975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.60 ($2.22).
The firm has a market cap of £871.21 million and a PE ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 187.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 202.83.
Apax Global Alpha Company Profile (LON:APAX)
