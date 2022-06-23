Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $173.40

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 173.40 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 175.78 ($2.15), with a volume of 265975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.60 ($2.22).

The firm has a market cap of £871.21 million and a PE ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 187.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 202.83.

Apax Global Alpha Company Profile (LON:APAX)

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

