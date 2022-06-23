ApeSwap Finance 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.27 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00109282 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 47% against the dollar and now trades at $79.15 or 0.00379649 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00075920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013991 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.