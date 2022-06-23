Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for about 1.6% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

NYSE ADM opened at $77.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

