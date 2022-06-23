Argan (NYSE:AGX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.73

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.73 and traded as low as $37.15. Argan shares last traded at $37.87, with a volume of 127,884 shares changing hands.

AGX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $125.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

In other Argan news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.70 per share, with a total value of $36,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 63.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

