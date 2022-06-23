ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 529.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 65,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 58,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 195,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares during the period.

ARKK stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,036,367. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.96. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

