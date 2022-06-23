Ark Trading Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00002129 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $61.90 million and approximately $9.65 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 137,893,441 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

