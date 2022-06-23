Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.65

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.65 and traded as low as $2.74. Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 5,113 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARTW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 million, a P/E ratio of 143.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $274,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

