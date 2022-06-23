Aryacoin (AYA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,949.00

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $223,787.76 and approximately $4,949.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

