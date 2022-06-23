AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives $8,246.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8,246.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.61) to £115 ($140.86) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($122.49) to £120 ($146.99) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $63.55 on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,428,000 after buying an additional 1,604,875 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,714,000 after buying an additional 732,959 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,984,000 after buying an additional 973,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,169,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,010,000 after buying an additional 560,069 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

