AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.68

Shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.68 and traded as low as $11.51. AstroNova shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 15,301 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AstroNova in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get AstroNova alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AstroNova ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 0.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AstroNova by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.