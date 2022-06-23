Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.89

Shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.89 and traded as low as $2.80. Atlantic American shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 39,266 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

Atlantic American ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. Atlantic American’s payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

In other news, insider Harriett J. Robinson purchased 1,363,809 shares of Atlantic American stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,455,236.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 830,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,036. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

