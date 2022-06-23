Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.43-$6.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.96 billion-$5.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $12.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.29. 67,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.42 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Europe cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.74.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,277,000 after buying an additional 227,098 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Autodesk by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,005,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $215,538,000 after purchasing an additional 159,898 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,284,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $22,396,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 29.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 302,189 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,775,000 after buying an additional 68,068 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

