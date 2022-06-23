Autonio (NIOX) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Autonio (NIOX) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last week, Autonio has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $369,000.29 and approximately $9,896.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004895 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00101372 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.58 or 0.00335957 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00077586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00014295 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

