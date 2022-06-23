Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $226,000 Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $133,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $356.13. 12,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,016. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $404.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.65. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $559.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.