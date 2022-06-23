Avaii Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.1% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $283.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,619,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,921,908. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.35 and a 200-day moving average of $343.21. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

