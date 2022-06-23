Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 182 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $132.86. 84,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,367. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.95.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

