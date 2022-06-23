Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.11

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.11 and last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 21027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.98.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Avient alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Avient by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avient by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,202,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Avient by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,335,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,349,000 after purchasing an additional 352,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.