Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.95

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.95 and traded as low as $2.18. Aware shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 50,144 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 33.01% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%.

In other Aware news, CEO Robert A. Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of Aware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,759.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 21,555 shares of company stock worth $58,483 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aware by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aware by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aware by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 28,081 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Aware during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

