B. Riley Lowers AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target to $11.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $597,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $430,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,931 shares of company stock worth $1,625,963 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

